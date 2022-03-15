Skip to main content

Farewell: Chiefs To Sign Texans' safety Justin Reid to 3-Year Deal

After four seasons as a member of the Houston Texans, safety Justin Reid has signed a deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans spent Day 1 of free agency re-signing several players — like Justin Britt and Terrance Brooks. But the franchise missed out on an opportunity to retain one vital member from 2021. 

According to ESPN, safety Justin Reid has agreed to a three-year deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid will sign a three-year deal worth $31.5 million, which includes an $11 million signing bonus.

Reid's departure from the Texans comes 12 days after coach Lovie Smith made a public pitch to keep the four-year veteran in Houston.

"Justin Reid is an outstanding player," Smith said when speaking to the media at the NFL Combine on March 2. "He's a football guy. He wants to know every little detail about why we do things. I love that in a football player. He fits the profile."

Reid's decision to leave Houston in free agency should not come as a surprise. 

Throughout the 2021 campaign, it appeared that Reid was at crossroads with the Texans by voicing his frustration with the team's inconsistencies with their roster. And in a Week 12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, former coach David Culley suspended Reid one game after violating team rules. 

The Texans drafted Reid in the third round (No. 68 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Reid appeared in 57 games with 53 starts, where he recorded 315 tackles, 23 pass deflections, six quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks.  

Reid's signing could be an indication that the Chiefs will not re-sign free-agent safety, Tyrann Mathieu. Could another reunion be in the works for the Texans? 

