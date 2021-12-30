Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Texans' Reid: 'We're Trying to be the Grinch'

    The Texans head west to play the 49ers as spoilers
    Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was hyped after last week's surprising 41-29 victory against the LA Chargers, calling it: "one of my favorite games to be a part of.” But for Reid, the focus has already moved to playing the Grinch and defying the odds for a second straight week - this time against the San Francisco 49ers.

    Long out of the playoff picture, the Texans are motivated to play spoiler.

    "We're trying to be the Grinch that's gonna go over there and steal San Francisco's Christmas," Reid told the NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.

    For the fourth-year safety out of Stanford, this week's game will be special. He's heading to the stadium that his older brother, and fellow NFL safety Eric, called home for five years.

    "I've actually had this game circled on my calendar [for] a while because [with] my brother having a history playing there for five years, I used to go to all of his games, being there in the stands in Levi's Stadium, [and] this is the first time that I'll get to play in Levi's Stadium in the NFL," Reid said. "I'm excited about the game, we're excited to keep this win streak that we have going, and just taking up the challenge of playing the 49ers this coming week."

    The Davis Mills-led Texans head to Santa Clara, California with back-to-back wins now under their belt for the first time this season, having previously beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-16. However, this week Houston looks likely to return to near-full strength as 16 players, including the likes of Brandin Cooks and Jonathan Greenard, who make their return from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    The 8-7 49ers are still alive in the NFC Wild Card race. 

