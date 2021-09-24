When Can Ka'imi Kick?

In four NFL seasons, Fairbairn has made 104 of 123 field goals (84.6 percent) and 148 of 161 extra points (91.9 percent).

HOUSTON -- Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn is making progress in his recovery from a groin injury and the team will evaluate him again next week on whether he can be activated from injured reserve and kick against the Buffalo Bills.

Fairbairn is currently on injured reserve.

During the first three games, replacement kicker Joey Slye has missed an extra point against the Carolina Panthers and a 41-yard field goal against the Cleveland Browns. He’s made 4 of 5 field goals and 7 of 8 extra points.

“The thing about him is that he said this past week that he was much better than he’s ever been,” Texans coach David Culley said. “He didn’t really feel anything. So, we’re going to see when we go back out on Wednesday to see where he’s at. Not Monday, but on Wednesday, to see where he’s at, and if he’s ready to go, we’ll go with him.”

Signed to a four-year, $17.6 million contract that includes $9 million guaranteed and a $4 million base salary in 2021, the former Lou Groza Award winner from UCLA made 87.1 percent of his field goals last season (27 of 31) and 37 of 40 extra points last season.

In four NFL seasons, Fairbairn has made 104 of 123 field goals (84.6 percent) and 148 of 161 extra points (91.9 percent).

Culley didn’t have an update on safety Justin Reid, who has a sprained knee and could potentially be sidelined for a second game in a row against the Bills, and inside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who also missed the Carolina game with a knee injury.

Starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell missed the Carolina game with a concussion.

Culley said the Texans didn’t suffer any serious injuries against Carolina.

That includes defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, who briefly left the game with a knee injury and returned to finish the game.

“We came out of the game very good health-wise,” Culley said. “ Nobody came out of that game with an injury that would keep them from being able to play the following week.”

READ MORE: Texans WR Brandin Cooks an NFL Leader In Loss To Panthers