Run It Back: Texans' Grugier-Hill Hopeful For Second Season in Houston

After a 100-plus tackle season, Kamu Grugier-Hill is hopeful to play in Houston for the 2022 season

HOUSTON -- Kamu Grugier-Hill loves playing linebacker for the Houston Texans. More specifically, he enjoys playing for defensive coordinator Lovie Smith in the zone-heavy system.

Signed to a one-year contract with a maximum value of $3.25 million that included a $1 million signing bonus by general manager Nick Caserio, Grugier-Hill is set to hit free agency following Sunday's season-ending 28-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He'll have to test the waters and see where he best fits.

A return to Houston is plausible. After posting career numbers with in his lone season with the franchise, it could be a front-runner once the market opens in March.

"I want to be here," Grugier-Hill said. "We get the feeling that the feeling is mutual but we have to figure something out. You how it works in free agency."

Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 total tackles in 14 games. The 27-year-old made history in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts with a 20-tackle performance, becoming Houston's all-time single-game leading tackler.

A hybrid player who has excelled as both a blitzer and in coverage, Grugier-Hill recorded three sacks, three pass deflections and an interception. He credits the defensive front run by Smith as a testament to his growth over the last six months.

"I would love to stay in this defense," Grugier-Hill said. "I really love it. They allow me to my thing."

Caserio signed 33 players this offseason, 28 of which were on one-year deals. Players like Grugier-Hill, cornerback Desmond King III and defensive tackle Maliek Collins are names that showed enough to warrant a second contract this offseason.

Houston enters its offseason with questions at the helm. The team could elect to fire David Culley and begin fresh with a new head coach. That would likely mean Smith would not be retained as the team's defensive coordinator, leading to a potential defensive scheme change this offseason.

Grugier-Hill believes Houston is only a few pieces away defensively from being special. On Sunday, the Texans allowed the Titans to record 405 yards of offense, but held them to 121 in the second half. Houston also forced three consecutive three-and-out drives.

"For being 4-13, we have 25 takeaways," Grugier-Hill said. "We have a defense that I personally think can be a shutdown defense. We have the coaching staff to do it. I would love to be a part of it."

The Texans will select third overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.