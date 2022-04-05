Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux To Meet With Texans

The Houston Texans are meeting with defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are meeting with some of the top college prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. And with two picks within the first round (No. 3 and No. 13), the Texans have the chance to come away with the most promising class of the draft.

Per Pro Football Network, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has a visit scheduled with the Texans. Thibodeaux is entering the draft as arguably the top defensive lineman. In 2021, Thibodeaux spent three seasons at Oregon where he recorded 126 tackles and 19.0 sacks. 

USATSI_17825671

Kayvon Thibodeaux

USATSI_18004916

Kayvon Thibodeaux

USATSI_18004533

Kayvon Thibodeaux

"The engine of every defense is the defensive line," coach Lovie Smith said at the NFL Combined on March 2. "There's a certain look we would like it to have, a certain guy we would like to coach it. We have a profile for every position up front."

The Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles all have scheduled visits with Thibodeaux.  

