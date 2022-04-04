Thibodeaux to Texans? Why Houston Should Draft Top Oregon Pass Rusher

If Kayvon Thibodeaux is available at No. 3, the Texans should consider drafting the Oregon Ducks pass rusher.

The Houston Texans are in a strong spot picking third in this year's NFL Draft.

The team could go in a number of different directions, including addressing the pass rush with Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 3.

We spoke to Ducks Digest's Dylan Mickanen to learn more about Thibodeaux and what his fit could look like for the Texans.

The Texans hold the 3rd pick in the draft and desperately need a pass rusher. He's could go before this, but if he falls to 3, why should Houston take him?

Kayvon Thibodeaux was the nation's No. 1 recruit out of high school before attending Oregon and mostly lived up to the hype while in Eugene. I witnessed Thibodeaux dominate multiple games himself, including two Pac-12 Championship performances of 2.5 sacks and a blocked punt in 2019 (freshman) and 12 QB hurries, 2.0 tackles-for-loss and a sack in 2020 (sophomore). His 2020 Pac-12 Championship MVP award came after he dominated now-New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker all night.



Simply put, Thibodeaux has the ceiling to be a pass rusher who can single-handedly get your defense off the field. When in the postseason going up against the best quarterbacks in the world, you need a dominant pass rush to negate them the best you can.

Before the season, Thibodeaux was widely seen as the possible No. 1 pick. What did he do to deserve that title and what should Texans fans know about him that they can't find in a box score?

He may not have the profile of a Chase Young or Myles Garrett-level prospect, but he's in that next tier of pass rushers. His college production may have been a little disappointing but he also played just one full season (true freshman). His sophomore season was cut short due to COVID-19 and then he was injured in the season-opening win of the 2021 season.

However, when he was on the field it was apparent the Ducks' defense was heightened ten-fold, based on his play and the attention given to him. Opposing offenses had him double-teamed most of the time and when he wasn't, he made them pay.

In a draft without a Chase Young-level prospect or a highly-touted quarterback, Thibodeaux fit the bill to be the first player taken and anyone taking him after that should get absurd value.

What will Thibodeaux's biggest weakness be on the NFL level?

He needs to improve his hands in the trenches because at the college level, he was so much stronger and quicker than opposing tackles he didn't need many moves to dominate.

There have been concerns about his focus on his brand but to be honest, that's the latest in a weird pattern of Oregon prospects being strangely scrutinized. Remember when Justin Herbert couldn't be a good leader so the Dolphins drafted Tua over him?

If everything goes right, what is Thibodeaux's ceiling in the NFL?

Elite, top-tier pass rusher. Given his physical profile, his ceiling is the best defensive end in the NFL. That's obviously unlikely, but it wouldn't be shocking if he steps in and immediately dominates games off the edge.

What do you think is Thibodeaux's likeliest career trajectory in the NFL? Is there an NFL player he reminds you of?

I think he's likely a longtime starter who demands a hefty second contract a tier below the Myles Garrett, TJ Watt and Khalil Mack deals.

It's hard to choose one player but former Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter always compared Thibodeaux to Von Miller, another elite defensive end whom DeRuyter coached in college. Miller had better skills outside of rushing the passer but the similarities are there.