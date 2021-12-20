Texans' Best Offensive Weapon Strikes Again vs. Jaguars

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed three field goals in the win, including two from 50+ yards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Splitting the uprights from long distance in a clutch performance, Houston Texans' kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn maintained the momentum he built a week ago when he connected on the longest field goal in franchise history.

During a 30-16 victory Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fairbairn was again a major factor in the kicking game.

Fairbairn hit field goals from 52 and 51 yards in the final minutes of the first half to build a 20-10 halftime lead, and then he made a 25-yarder in the second half and converted all three extra points. He scored 12 points overall, one week after hitting a career-long, 61-yard field goal during a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In a season that long ago went South due to an inept offense, Fairbairn has been the Texans' most consistent offensive weapon.

A former Lou Groza Award winner from UCLA who signed a four-year, $17.65 million contract a year ago, Fairbairn delivered when the Texans needed him to help them earn their third win of the season. Fairbairn has rebounded from a rough game against the New England Patriots when he missed a 56-yard field goal and two extra points.

"I tell you what, people ask me sometimes about some of the kicks that we hadn't made and misses," Texans coach David Culley said. "Let me tell you something, he's our kicker. He's going to be our kicker. We have the utmost confidence in him and, basically, we’re going to kick him until his leg can't kick anymore."

The 3-11 Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday at Noon in NRG Stadium. Houston is 2-0 against the Jaguars and 1-11 against the rest of the NFL.