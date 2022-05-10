Super Bowl Champ: Texans' Mills An 'Up And Comer'
A solid argument could be made that Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mils continues to be underrated after an impressive rookie season - but not by everyone.
Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker, and current member of the LA Chargers Kyle Van Noy, was quick to praise Mills when the topic of fellow 2021 draftee Mac Jones came up.
"I also want people to also think about Davis Mills," Van Noy said. "I want you to look at his play of his rookie year and his completions and touchdown ratio to Mac Jones - very similar, and I don't think people have hit on that enough - of the progress that Davis Mills has shown down [with the] Texans."
"I just wanted to shout out guys that are flying under the radar that have been really really successful and I think he's going to be [an] up and coming one."
Van Noy faced Mills during one of the youngster's best games of the season back in Week 5. This was just his third NFL start after being thrust into the lineup thanks to an injury to Tyrod Taylor, and yet he nearly toppled Van Noy's New England Patriots.
The Texans ultimately lost 25-22, but Mills became one of just three quarterbacks to pass for over 300 yards against the 2021 Patriots - and the only rookie to do so.
And Van Noy isn't the only two-time Super Bowl winner to praise Mills. Former Patriots guard Damien Woody recently commented on a second-year quarterback ranking where Mills ranked sixth: "First off…Davis Mills is too low."
Much of the media continues to overlook Mills, but players past and present see his potential.