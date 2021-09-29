Cellar Dwellers: How Low Are Texans in NFL Power Rankings?

The Houston Texans may not have looked like Super Bowl contenders so far this season, but their play - one win in three games - has been a surprise to some of their harshest critics. That being said, it appears some NFL reporters are yet to be convinced by David Culley's Texans.

In the latest NFL power rankings, for example, the Texans languish at the foot end of the bed. As they did for most of last season, the Texans live in the neighborhood with the likes of the winless Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions and New York Giants/Jets.

READ MORE: Texans' Defensive Plan vs. Josh Allen: 'Sticky'

SI, for example, has the Texans at 31st, above only the hopeless Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Let’s just say that the football team in Houston should be thankful that it won its opener," SI's Greg Bishop said. "Problems abound. If anything, the Texans have played above expectation so far this season. Most in football don’t expect that to continue."

So, the Texans are playing better than expected, but because it's "expected" that they'll decline they're ranked lower than some winless teams? Surely these lists should be based on what is known rather than what is predicted.

Barely less of an insult, NFL.com ranks Houston at 28th above only the Chicago Bears, Giants, Jaguars and Jets, describing Houston as "the AFC’s answer to the Lions: A talent-deficient roster that fights hard for its coach but ultimately lacks the firepower to keep up."

Ouch.

READ MORE: Texans Likely to Get Two Key Players Back for Buffalo

The site describes rookie quarterback Davis Mills as a "third-stringer", which seems overly harsh given he produced a respectable quarterback rating of 95.5 in his full debut last week against the Carolina Panthers' No. 1-ranked defense.

ESPN also has Houston at 28th above the Giants, Lions, Jaguars and Jets. Thankfully, writer Sarah Barshop opted to take a more glass-half-full approach to their current situation.

"The Texans are 1-2, but the team felt really good about Tyrod Taylor's play through the first six quarters of the season, before he injured his left hamstring against Cleveland," Barshop said. "Now, Houston hopes to see growth from Davis Mills. The rookie quarterback will play at least two more games with Taylor on the injured reserve, and coach David Culley said he thought Mills showed that "he can handle a lot more than what we felt like, because of the way he handled himself" in his first NFL stare."

On the plus side, at least they aren't seen as the AFC South's worst team.

CONTINUE READING: Time for Texans to Unveil Rookie TE?