Texans' Caserio on Improved Tunsil Relationship: 'Everybody Recalibrated'

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans retained one of their Pro-Bowl talents this offseason in offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Tunsil's future was uncertain at best. He played in only five games in 2021 after sustaining a hand injury in a loss to the New England Patriots. With confusion around his status to return, Tunsil remained out for the rest of the season.

His seeming unwillingness to play began speculations that the Texans could move on from Tunsil this offseason. And Houston had an additional reason to trade the foundation left tackle due to his scheduled $26.0 million cap.

But Tunsil has since made amends with the franchise after meeting with coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio.

The two parties agreed to a restructured contract that lowered Tunsil's cap number to $17.7 million. And the two-time Pro Bowler will be one of 53 players representing Houston in 2022. According to Caserio, the franchise is now in a good place with Tunsil.

"Laremy is a good player and has been for an extremely long time," Caserio said Tuesday on Sports Radio 610. "Laremy can help us. And I think the most important thing is being committed to what we are doing as a team, and what we are doing as a program."

Tunsil played in only 262 snaps in 2021 and still finished the season as the Texans' most effective offensive lineman. His pass protection grade of 72.5 is the highest amongst Houston's offensive linemen. And despite giving up seven pressures with a pair of quarterback hits, Tunsil did not give up a sack.

The Texans' Thanksgiving victory against the Detroit Lions in 2020 marked the last time Tunsil gave up a sack.

"The more players you have on your team like Laremy, the more your team can enhance what you are trying to do offensively," Caserio said. "I think last year was just a tough situation. I think everybody recalibrated. Laremy is in a good position. And hopefully, he is preparing himself for the 2022 season."

Tunsil has been the Texans' most vital piece to their offensive line since he arrived in 2019. In 33 career games in Houston, Tunsil has given up five sacks over the previous three seasons. Tunsil has averaged a pass-blocking grade of 83.3, according to Pro Football Focus.