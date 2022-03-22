Skip to main content

Texans' Caserio on Improved Tunsil Relationship: 'Everybody Recalibrated'

After months of uncertainty, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio cleared the air with All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans retained one of their Pro-Bowl talents this offseason in offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Tunsil's future was uncertain at best. He played in only five games in 2021 after sustaining a hand injury in a loss to the New England Patriots. With confusion around his status to return, Tunsil remained out for the rest of the season.

His seeming unwillingness to play began speculations that the Texans could move on from Tunsil this offseason. And Houston had an additional reason to trade the foundation left tackle due to his scheduled $26.0 million cap.  

But Tunsil has since made amends with the franchise after meeting with coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio. 

The two parties agreed to a restructured contract that lowered Tunsil's cap number to $17.7 million. And the two-time Pro Bowler will be one of 53 players representing Houston in 2022. According to Caserio, the franchise is now in a good place with Tunsil. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Davis Mills, Rex Burkhead
Play

Davis Mills' Future: Texans Franchise QB or Backup?

Texans may still be looking for franchise quarterback despite Davis Mills' solid rookie season

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
1 hour ago
24fc9a8e89504dfca1984df941a4c16a
Play

Ogbo Okoronkwo Could Be Steal For Texans

Linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo gets chance to shine in Houston after limited play with LA Rams

By Coty M. Davis1 hour ago
1 hour ago
deshaun watson browns
Play

Draft Capital: Texans Gain Extra Pick In Watson Trade

Houston Texans receiving more picks in Deshaun Watson trade than first reported

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

"Laremy is a good player and has been for an extremely long time," Caserio said Tuesday on Sports Radio 610. "Laremy can help us. And I think the most important thing is being committed to what we are doing as a team, and what we are doing as a program."

Tunsil played in only 262 snaps in 2021 and still finished the season as the Texans' most effective offensive lineman. His pass protection grade of 72.5 is the highest amongst Houston's offensive linemen. And despite giving up seven pressures with a pair of quarterback hits, Tunsil did not give up a sack.

The Texans' Thanksgiving victory against the Detroit Lions in 2020 marked the last time Tunsil gave up a sack.

Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

Deshaun Watson | Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

"The more players you have on your team like Laremy, the more your team can enhance what you are trying to do offensively," Caserio said. "I think last year was just a tough situation. I think everybody recalibrated. Laremy is in a good position. And hopefully, he is preparing himself for the 2022 season." 

Tunsil has been the Texans' most vital piece to their offensive line since he arrived in 2019. In 33 career games in Houston, Tunsil has given up five sacks over the previous three seasons. Tunsil has averaged a pass-blocking grade of 83.3, according to Pro Football Focus.

Davis Mills, Rex Burkhead
News

Davis Mills' Future: Texans Franchise QB or Backup?

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
24fc9a8e89504dfca1984df941a4c16a
News

Ogbo Okoronkwo Could Be Steal For Texans

By Coty M. Davis1 hour ago
deshaun watson browns
News

Draft Capital: Texans Gain Extra Pick In Watson Trade

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
USATSI_13472083
News

Matt's Move: Does Ryan to Colts Create Texans Trade Partner?

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
ryan colts
News

Falcons QB Matt Ryan Traded To AFC South's Colts

By Mike FisherMar 21, 2022
Davis Mills
News

Texans Hint: Could Still Add QB Via Free Agency or NFL Draft

By Coty M. DavisMar 21, 2022
USATSI_13694074
News

Why Didn't Texans Get Player In Deshaun Watson Trade?

By Coty M. DavisMar 21, 2022
Deshaun Watson
News

Deshaun Watson Case Attorney: Did Browns Really Do Their Homework?

By Anthony WoodMar 20, 2022