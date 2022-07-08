Will Laremy Tunsil Be 2022 Texans Team MVP?

Laremy Tunsil might be the most important Texan on the roster, not named Davis Mills

The Deshaun Watson era is officially a thing of the past for the Houston Texans, and Davis Mills, at least for now, is the future of the quarterback position.

To help Mills on that endeavor, the Texans added new weapons at the offensive skill positions, most notably at running back, where they signed former Indianapolis Colts back, Marlon Mack.

However, if the Texans are going to improve upon their frustrating 2021 season, the first thing they are going to need to do is to keep Mills upright.

Enter offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who, despite Texans fans' lament for the price given up to acquire him, is one of the best pass blockers in today's NFL.

And according to NFL.com, Tunsil projects as the team's no-quarterback MVP.

Who will be more vital to the Year 2 growth of quarterback Davis Mills than a stalwart left tackle shielding the blind side? Sure, offensive linemen get zero love when it comes to offseason awards — let alone the MVP — but for the rebuilding Texans, Tunsil’s presence makes the operation go. The behemoth LT earned back-to-back Pro Bowls before missing most of 2021 due to a thumb injury. When healthy, he’s one of the best pass protectors in the NFL. If the Texans are to make a miraculous turnaround after a four-win season, it’ll start with keeping Mills upright. And that begins with Tunsil. Give the big guys some love!

Tunsil signed a three-year extension prior to the start of the 2020 season worth $66 million. He underwent surgery after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb in a Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. Then-coach David Culley said that Tunsil would "week-to-week" in his recovery and was only expected to miss roughly a month.

The two-time Pro Bowler did not play another down.

The Texans will need him to stay healthy in 2022, or their second-year quarterback could have another long season ahead of him.