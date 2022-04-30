Texans Draft: Prospect Bernard McCall Jr. Is Latest Late-Round Gem
HOUSTON — Not every prospect had the opportunity to hear their name called during the first two days of the NFL Draft.
Saturday will mark one of the most important days in the life for tight end Bernard McCall Jr. from Livingstone College. He will be one of many prospects hoping to fall within the next 157 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft.
McCall's journey to the draft is different. He is one of a few players hoping to reach the NFL after playing his collegiate career at a Division II program. But McCall's on-field production is just as distinctive as his journey.
McCall is a versatile tight end who can assist the offensive line in the trenches while playing a significant role in a team's passing game.
Wide receiver is McCall's secondary position. His most significant trait as a dual-threat prospect is his yards after catch radius — which resulted in McCall ending his college career with 2,312 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns.
"My confidence is high because of the work I've put in over the years — I am a firm believer in my unseen hours," McCall said during the latest installment of Locked On Texans. "At the end of the day, it does not matter which school I attended, but football is football."
Finding a late-round gem in the draft could be the most prominent characteristic of Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio.
He spent two decades as a member of the New England Patriots and helped scout several prospects who fell under the radar in their respective draft.
Caserio hit on a pair of late-round draft picks during Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft with the selection of Garret Wallow (No. 170 overall) and Roy Lopez (No. 195 overall).
Both players' on-field contributions exceeded the modest expectations during their rookie season. Ahead of the 2022 campaign, Wallow and Lopez have established themselves as foundation pieces in the Texans' rebuild.
"We spend as much time evaluating those players as we do the guys that we picked [Thursday and Friday] Caserio said. "That's our job. That's our responsibility. I've probably spent as much time on that group as I do on guys like Derek Stingley."
McCall's agent added: "McCall is a big-time talent. He is one of the hardest-working players I know. He’s the prototypical NFL mismatch at tight end that has lined up all over the field as a running back, kick returner, etc."
Kyle Dugger
The 2021 campaign featured 53 players from a Division II or Division III school who played in the NFL. Texans nickle cornerback Tavierre Thomas from Ferris State is a former Division II prospect who registered a career year.
Although a second-round selection (No. 37 overall) in 2020, Caserio was a part of the Patriots' personnel that drafted Division II standout Kyle Dugger. He finished his sophomore season with a career-best 156 tackles and four interceptions and a pair of quarterback hits. McCall played against Dugger for two years in college.
Thomas was the Texans' highest-graded corner last season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.6. Thomas was best in coverage, allowing a 61.9 completion percentage on 42 targets and posting a pass coverage grade of 76.1.