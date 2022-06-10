In veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, the Houston Texans haven't just found a starter, but also a willing leader.

After losing safety Justin Reid in free agency, the Houston Texans were down a leader in their secondary - until cornerback Steven Nelson came along.

A free-agent signing this offseason, Nelson knows what he can bring to this young secondary.

"Leadership, experience, just being a guy that’s been there, been out there, playoff teams and just being in that atmosphere," Nelson said. "As you know we have a lot of young talent on the team so just kind of being able to be there and lead by example as much as I can."

A third-round pick in 2015, Nelson is entering his eighth season with his fourth team. A starter everywhere he's been, Nelson has 98 appearances to his name along with eight interceptions, 59 defended passes, and 341 tackles.

One of nine new faces in this secondary, Nelson is confident in the team that general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith are compiling.

"It’s been going well," Nelson said. "Been here for probably about two months, maybe a little bit over that. We got great guys. Coach (Smith) did a great job getting guys in, and Nick, the guys that want to compete and get better and kind of have like-mindedness. It’s going really well right now."

Nelson is a favorite to start outside opposite third-overall pick Derek Stingley Jr.

Tavierre Thomas is coming off of a promising first year at nickel back for the Texans, while Eric Murray looks likely to return to safety - this time alongside rookie Jalen Pitre in place of Reid.