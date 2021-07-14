Houston Legend Bum Phillips To Titans Ring Of Honor - Great, But …

Former Oilers head coach Bum Phillips will be elected into the Tennessee Titans Ring of Honor without ever coaching a game for the organization

Bum Phillips never coached for the Tennessee Titans, but that's not stopping them from inducting him into their Ring of Honor this season.

Phillips, who died at the age of 90 in 2013, was the head coach of the Houston Oilers from 1975-1980, winning two AFC Championships. But those titles technically belong to the Titans organization because former owner Bud Adams moved them to Nashville after the 1996 season.

CONTINUE READING: More Texans News

Now, Adams’ daughter is honoring him all these years later.

“Bum was Texas through and through and led us to new heights as the Luv Ya Blue era was born, reaching two AFC Championship Games," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement released by the team.

READ MORE: Contract Year: Can Texans Afford To Keep Justin Reid?

Phillips went 55-35 in his six seasons with the Oilers and led the team to their third straight postseason appearance when he was fired following the 1980 season.

He joins several others in the Titans Ring of Honor who have no affiliation with Tennessee, including: Warren Moon, Earl Campbell, Mike Munchak, Elvin Bethea, Ken Houston and George Blanda.

it is of course a wonderful honor and football is football. NFL fans in each and every city certainly recognize the entertaining and millions of Bum Phillips, a native of Orange, Texas, who passed away in 1990 at the age of 2013. So, yes, there is a enough of his legend to go around. Still, his being honored in this manner, as wonderful as it is, also marks another milestone in the twisty Houston/Titans relationship.