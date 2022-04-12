Texans LB Hopes to Build 'Legacy' in Houston

Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said that Lovie Smith's return factored into his decision to remain in Houston

HOUSTON -- Kamu Grugier-Hill was honest about what factored into his return to the Houston Texans. As one of the leaders of the defense in 2021, the linebacker built a relationship with then-defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

After the firing of David Culley, Grugier-Hill waited to see who would be named the next head coach before signing with any team. Should Houston have named Josh McCown or Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to the position, there's a chance his first season in Houston would be his last.

"That was all it for me, having them be here," Grugier-Hill said of his reason to return to the Texans. "If there was a different head coach I don't know if it would have been the same thing. For them to be back, having the same guys, Nick (Caserio), Lovie, I'm just excited."

Kamu Grugier-Hill Kamu Grugier-Hill Kamu Grugier-Hill

Agreeing to terms on a one-year, $4 million deal, Grugier-Hill is looking to build off last season both individually and as a team. The Texans flashed at times defensively in Year 1 of the Smith-style defense. The next step is building consistency in a unit that finished 31st overall.

Grugier-Hill has team goals and personal ones. One of his personal hopes is to remain healthy enough to play in all 17 games. Last season, the 27-year-old dealt with a knee injury that sidelined him for three games.

That didn't stop him from breaking the Texans' single-game tackle record with 20 stops in the Week 11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. For the season, Grugier-Hill led Houston with 108 tackles and three sacks.

Grugier-Hill said he underwent a procedure to "clean up" his knee. He should be ready to go Week 1 on the new campaign barring any setbacks.

"I played through a lot," Grugier-Hill said. "Coming into this year, starting fresh again, it's going to be awesome.

Grugier-Hill can feel a change in the air from last season to now. The Texans have currently re-signed 18 players who were on one-year deals last year to continue to build a foundation and establish a new culture.

The difference? The 18 players brought back were retained for a reason. In large part, they fit the system as much as they fit the culture.

"These are guys that had an opportunity to sign elsewhere after being in out system and chose to come back," Smith said Monday. "They believe in us being able to turn it around and continuing the process."

Kamu Grugier-Hill Kamu Grugier-Hill Kamu Grugier-Hill

Smith is a big believer on consistency. The only way for a team to produce better results is by having the same corp in place for another year to build off the previous results.

Grugier-Hill isn't look back at last season. He's looking ahead to where he personally can grow and where the Texans can improve. That also factored into him returning for a second stint in Houston.

“This is a place I want to build off of and continue to grow a legacy here,” Grugier-Hill said.