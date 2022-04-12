Skip to main content

Texans LB Hopes to Build 'Legacy' in Houston

Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said that Lovie Smith's return factored into his decision to remain in Houston

HOUSTON -- Kamu Grugier-Hill was honest about what factored into his return to the Houston Texans. As one of the leaders of the defense in 2021, the linebacker built a relationship with then-defensive coordinator Lovie Smith

After the firing of David Culley, Grugier-Hill waited to see who would be named the next head coach before signing with any team. Should Houston have named Josh McCown or Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to the position, there's a chance his first season in Houston would be his last. 

"That was all it for me, having them be here," Grugier-Hill said of his reason to return to the Texans. "If there was a different head coach I don't know if it would have been the same thing. For them to be back, having the same guys, Nick (Caserio), Lovie, I'm just excited." 

USATSI_17298487

Kamu Grugier-Hill

USATSI_17298756

Kamu Grugier-Hill

USATSI_17479263

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Agreeing to terms on a one-year, $4 million deal, Grugier-Hill is looking to build off last season both individually and as a team. The Texans flashed at times defensively in Year 1 of the Smith-style defense. The next step is building consistency in a unit that finished 31st overall. 

Grugier-Hill has team goals and personal ones. One of his personal hopes is to remain healthy enough to play in all 17 games. Last season, the 27-year-old dealt with a  knee injury that sidelined him for three games. 

That didn't stop him from breaking the Texans' single-game tackle record with 20 stops in the Week 11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. For the season, Grugier-Hill led Houston with 108 tackles and three sacks. 

Grugier-Hill said he underwent a procedure to "clean up" his knee. He should be ready to go Week 1 on the new campaign barring any setbacks. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Christian Kirksey, Zach Cunningham
Play

Lovie Smith Has LB Christian Kirksey Excited For Second Season With Texans

After re-signing with the Houston Texans, Christian Kirksey is excited to have Lovie Smith as his new head coach.

By Coty M. Davis6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
Eagles-Steven-Nelson-turnovers
Play

Eagles CB Steven Nelson Visits Texans; Former Starting DT Visits Falcons: NFL Tracker

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff3 hours ago
3 hours ago
NFL
Play

Defensive Drip: Texans Lovie Smith Reveals Draft Priority?

After inconsistent play at the position last season, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith might have given away a draft hint

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
5 hours ago

"I played through a lot," Grugier-Hill said. "Coming into this year, starting fresh again, it's going to be awesome. 

Grugier-Hill can feel a change in the air from last season to now. The Texans have currently re-signed 18 players who were on one-year deals last year to continue to build a foundation and establish a new culture. 

The difference? The 18 players brought back were retained for a reason. In large part, they fit the system as much as they fit the culture. 

"These are guys that had an opportunity to sign elsewhere after being in out system and chose to come back," Smith said Monday. "They believe in us being able to turn it around and continuing the process."

USATSI_17023217

Kamu Grugier-Hill

USATSI_17212126

Kamu Grugier-Hill

USATSI_16976063

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Smith is a big believer on consistency. The only way for a team to produce better results is by having the same corp in place for another year to build off the previous results. 

Grugier-Hill isn't look back at last season. He's looking ahead to where he personally can grow and where the Texans can improve. That also factored into him returning for a second stint in Houston. 

“This is a place I want to build off of and continue to grow a legacy here,” Grugier-Hill said.

Christian Kirksey, Zach Cunningham
News

Lovie Smith Has LB Christian Kirksey Excited For Second Season With Texans

By Coty M. Davis6 minutes ago
Eagles-Steven-Nelson-turnovers
News

Eagles CB Steven Nelson Visits Texans; Former Starting DT Visits Falcons: NFL Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff3 hours ago
NFL
News

Defensive Drip: Texans Lovie Smith Reveals Draft Priority?

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
Jordan Davis
News

ESPN Mock Draft: Texans Take Alabama OL to Bolster 'Worst Roster in NFL'

By Anthony Wood5 hours ago
Nick Caserio
News

NFL Draft: Do Texans Fans Trust What Caserio is Building?

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
Davis Mills
News

Texans' Davis Mills Showing Signs Of Improvements As Team Leader

By Coty M. Davis7 hours ago
Davis Mills
News

Texans Davis Mills: From Year One Starter to Year Two Leader?

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
Lovie Smith
News

Lovie Smith Remains Confident In Texans' Safety Corps Following Justin Reid's Departure

By Coty M. Davis22 hours ago