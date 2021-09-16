Texans Placing Veteran LB on Injured Reserve

Kevin Pierre-Louis will miss at least three games with hamstring injury

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are placing veteran linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

The Texans are also expecting offensive tackle Charlie Heck to return from the reserve-COVID-19 list, with coach David Culley having said he's slated to start practicing again Thursday.

Pierre-Louis missed time with a concussion during the preseason. He's expected to return this season, but must miss a minimum of three games before he's eligible to return to the active roster.

Signed to a two-year contract that carries a maximum value of $8 million and includes a $1 million signing bonus, Pierre-Louis' deal has $2.75 million total guaranteed, including a fully guaranteed $1.75 million base salary in 2021. Pierre-Louis has a $2.75 million nonguaranteed base salary in 2022.

The deal has up to $750,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually and a $500,000 annual playtime incentive.

The former Boston College standout and Seattle Seahawks fourth-round draft pick had 56 tackles and one sack last season for the Washington Football Team. Playing for the Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Washington, Pierre-Louis has 184 career tackles, two sacks, eight tackles for losses and nine quarterback hits.

The Texans take their 1-0 record into Cleveland this Sunday to take on the 0-1 Browns. Despite its season-opening victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston is a double-digit underdog.