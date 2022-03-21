Who Will Be Starting Linebackers for Texans?

One thing about Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio after one year on the job is he sure loves adding linebackers via free agency.

After overhauling that position group last offseason, mainly with short-term, prove-it deals, Caserio has again added new faces while also bringing back a few familiar ones.

Houston's leading tackler from last year, Kamu Grugier-Hill became the latest player to re-sign. On Sunday, the 27-year-old linebacker signed another one-year deal worth a reported $4 million.

Grugier-Hill follows in the footsteps of Christian Kirksey and Tae Davis in re-signing after initially joining last offseason. They'll be joined by newcomers Ogbo Okoronkwo and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, as well as Blake Cashman, who was acquired via a trade with the New York Jets.

Kamu Grugier-Hill Christian Kirksey Tae Davis © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

While Kirksey and Grugier-Hill are both likely to retain their starting jobs after impressing last year, the third starter remains uncertain.

Given that Reeves-Maybin was signed to a two-year deal, he looks the early favorite, especially given Caserio's recent comments about the former member of the Detroit Lions.

"Jalen Reeves-Maybin is a player we actually identified last year in free agency. Tried to sign him and, at the time, it didn't work itself out, so he's a player that has some of the traits and characteristics that fit our program," Caserio said.

A fourth-round pick in 2017, Reeves-Maybin had a career year in 2021, starting 11 games, recording 82 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and four defended passes.

However, another player who appears to have an advantage is Garret Wallow. The fifth-rounder from TCU had a promising rookie year during which he made two starts in 17 appearances, had 23 tackles and a sack. A core special teamer whose role grew on defense later in the season, he also has the advantage of experience in coach Lovie Smith's defense.

Kevin Pierre-Louis could be another one to watch after his debut campaign with the Texans was thwarted by an injury and a spell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Caserio must see something in Cashman since Houston traded a sixth-rounder for him. But given that he's had a stint on IR in each of his three seasons, limiting him to just 14 appearances overall, it feels too early to predict exactly how large his role could be.

Garret Wallow © Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK Jalen Reeves-Maybin © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Blake Cashman © Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The linebacker corps appears to be coming together, but since Houston has 10 draft picks this year, it seems unlikely Caserio is done adding just yet.