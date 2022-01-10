Source: Texans Could Lose Coach Pep Hamilton

HOUSTON - The Carolina Panthers are expected to request permission to interview Texans passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Hamilton's work with Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills hasn't gone unnoticed along with his background as the Los Angeles Chargers' former quarterbacks coach

While Mills went 2-9 in 11 starts as the replacement for veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the strong-armed third-round draft pick from Stanford had his moments. He completed 66.8 percent of his throws for a franchise rookie record 2,664 yards to pass former top overall pick David Carr for 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a respectable 88.8 passer rating.

Hamilton, a former quarterback at Howard, collaborated extremely well with strong-armed Chargers Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert passed for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie.

A former head coach and general manager of the DC Defenders in the XFL, Hamilton, 47, coached retired Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck as their offensive coordinator along with being the Cleveland Browns' associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks and has worked at Stanford as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and at the University of Michigan as an assistant head coach and passing game coordinator.

Hamilton began his coaching career at Howard as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.