Texans At Bears: Lovie's 'Special' Return

Lovie Smith returns to Chicago in Week 3 for the first time at the Texans coach.

It feels right that early on in his reign as coach of the Houston Texans, Lovie Smith will head back to the city he called home for nine years.

Houston will head to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears in Week 3 in a game that Smith has called "special."

Smith's first head coaching job was in the Windy City. He joined Chicago in 2004 after a three-year stint as the defensive coordinator of the St Louis Rams. During his time with the Bears, Smith went 81-63, had five winning seasons, won NFL Coach of the Year and, in 2006, he led the Bears to their first Super Bowl since 1985.

"Lot of great memories, great friends, we still have a place there in Chicago," Smith said when discussing the upcoming schedule. "It's gonna always be a part of our home. So, that'll be a special game for us. I also like that we're playing in September as opposed to November, I can do without that cold a little bit."

It may have been colder than he'd like, but that didn't stop Smith from building a formidable defense and coaching some of the game's greats, including Brian Urlacher, Devin Hester and Lance Briggs.

Looking forward, Smith's less star-studded new team is 4-1 all-time against the Bears.

The last time these teams met was in 2020, with Chicago winning 36-7. The Texans were in turmoil then, led by interim head coach Romeo Crennel, and featuring quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt in what would be one of their final games for Houston.

