Bengals 2.0? Lovie Smith Sees Quick Turnaround With Texans

Lovie Smith can see the pieces for the Houston Texans to be the next Cincinnati Bengals

HOUSTON -- Lovie Smith is getting back in the saddle with hopes of winning a Super Bowl before calling a career. Can he do so with the Houston Texans?

The new head coach is keen on fixing the woes of the lackluster franchise following back-to-back four-win seasons. The plan is to build in the draft with a young core of players who can transcend Houston in the right direction while also adding cost-affordable free agents to fill other holes.

Houston is hoping to follow a similar formula to that of the Cincinnati Bengals over the next two seasons. Even Smith knows how special that turnaround was thanks in large part to the front office finally making necessary moves to contend in the AFC.

“Two years ago, we had a big lead [24–0 against the Chiefs in the divisional round], looked like we were getting ready to go deep in the playoffs,” Smiths said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's MMQB. “Things can happen quickly. When I mention the Cincinnati Bengals, that should give all of us hope of how there’s parity in the NFL and things can change quickly. You lay your foundation and then you go to work.”

The Bengals held the No. 1 pick after going 2-14 in 2019. With that selection, Cincinnati changed the course of its past by adding LSU standout and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

It wasn't as simple as just adding a passer to a putrid roster to turn the ship around. Cincinnati was smart with its picks over the next two draft classes, adding receivers in Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals also added contributors like linebackers Logan Wilson and Markus Bailey, along with offensive lineman Jackson Carman.

The Bengals thrived in free agency as well. In just two years, the franchise was able to transcend its defense from one of the league's worst to a stable unit in two seasons. Names like defensive tackle D.J. Reader, nickel defender Mike Hilton, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, safety Von Bell and defensive end Trey Hendrickson fixed multiple holes on a unit that finished bottom five in total defense and against the run.

The 2021 Bengals won the AFC North for the first time since 2015 and made the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season. Although Burrow and the defense impressed, a record-tying seven sacks allowed ultimately gave the Los Angeles Rams the 23-20 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Smith understands that not every story can be duplicated. However, he could have his own version of the Bengals if the plan implemented goes accordingly.

“It’s not like when I got into this chair, I said, ‘All right, what are we going do in training camp? Offseason program, what is it going to be like?’" Smith said. "We have a plan. You put your plan into place, which we’re going to do, and go to work.”

So long as rookie quarterback Davis Mills continues to improve and the team spends its current $17.5 million in cap space on the right talent, Houston very well could be on the rise. Two years from now, perhaps the Texans find themselves in a similar spot to that of Cincinnati when Super Bowl LVIII makes its way to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.