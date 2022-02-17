NFL Racial Diversity: Miles Smith Acknowledge Texans' Ownership for Lone African American Hire

Following the Vikings' decision to hire Kevin O'Connell, Lovie Smith was the only African American coaching hire of 2022. And linebacker's coach Miles Smith believes the Houston Texans are not getting enough recognition.

HOUSTON — Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings will introduce Kevin O'Connell as their new head coach — the 10th in franchise history. With the hiring of O'Connell, the NFL filled nine head coaching vacancies, headlined by Brian Daboll taking over for the New York Giants.

But out of the nine head coaching hires, only two featured minority candidates. Mike McDaniel took the helm as the coach of the Miami Dolphins, while the Houston Texans made the lone African American hire in the selection of Lovie Smith.

The lack of diversity amongst minority candidates seized the NFL's coaching carousel in the wake of Brian Flores' lawsuit. But according to Texans' linebacker coach Miles Smith, he believes the Texans are not getting enough recognition for the hiring of his dad.

"As a proud black man, this means something given everything going on in the world and in our league," Miles said. "These are not new issues. This is not something that just started. What the McNairs, Nick [Caserio] and Jack [Easterby] decided to do here — it's awesome. Especially for someone like coach Smith."

Lovie made history when he took the job to become the Texans' fifth coach in franchise history following the departure of David Culley in January.

The 63-year-old Texas native became the first African American coach to be employed on three different occasions — with a legendary stop with the Chicago Bears (2004-2012) and a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-2016).

Lovie took note of the significance during his introductory press conference on Feb. 8. The Former Coach of the Year winner (2005) stated that not too many coaches have an opportunity to lead three NFL franchises — especially for a guy who looks like him.

"He is the hardest worker that I've ever been around," Miles said. "It's nice to see him be awarded for that. We've been through some ups and downs. But I think he has shown that he is ready for the job, and we are about to win a lot of football games."

Prior to the Texans selecting Smith, Houston took interest in O'Connell as a coaching candidate, but the former offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams was not one of three finalists.

Despite his active lawsuit, Flores remained a top choice for the Texans, followed by Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former NFL quarterback Josh Mccown.