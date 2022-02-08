Texans' Smith To Retain Play Calling Duties

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has given an insight into who will be running his defense.

One of the main questions surrounding this new-look Houston Texans coaching staff was who would be calling plays on defense once Lovie Smith was promoted from coordinator to head coach.

But despite a number of coaching changes elsewhere for other Texans, it appears the defense will see some consistency heading into next season.

"I loved calling plays last year," Smith said on Tuesday. "I will be calling the defenses this year. Just look around right now. Most of the head coaches that are offensive guys, they all call plays, for some a lot of the defensive guys don't. I think I can help our program the most right now with me in that same role, so I will be doing that."

This isn't the first time Smith has called defensive plays while the head coach - doing so with both the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Back in 2009 while head coach of the Bears, Smith resumed play calling duties after the departure of Ron Rivera. At the time, Smith also cited the fact that many defensive coaches don't also call plays, something he wished to change.

And to anyone concerned that adding playcalling to his overall head coaching duties may be too much for one man to handle, again in 2009 he had this to say: "I'm a big boy, and after five years in this role, I think you find out exactly how much time you have and where you have time to do a few more things."

While their defensive playmakers will see some consistency as a result of Smith's decision, there still remain a number of other coaching roles that will see change.

Defensive line coach Bobby King is now at the Tennessee Titans, wide receivers coach Robert Prince has gone to the Dallas Cowboys, tight ends coach Andy Bischoff to the New York Giants, offensive line coach James Campen to the Carolina Panthers, while Pep Hamilton's promotion to offensive coordinator leaves a vacancy at quarterbacks coach.