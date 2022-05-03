Texans Lovie Smith Already Has A Plan for Top Draft Pick Derek Stingley Jr.

Lovie Smith did not mince words with Derek Stingley Jr. on his expectations

The Houston Texans desperately needed a top-tier corner heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

And on Thursday evening, they got their guy, selecting former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with their top selection at No. 3

Stingley came into the draft as arguably the best player at his position, and Lovie Smith is already ready to put him to work at the highest level.

“I’ve got a plan for you,” Smith told Stingley in footage captured by NFL Films. “How about going to the No. 1 receiver every time. Sound good?”

“Sounds good to me,” Stingley Replied

"All coaches lobby for their respective positions — that's part of the process," Caserio said "The one thing about Lovie, he is very open-minded and flexible. If we did something else, I think he would have been okay. It's a collaborative effort and just trying to make good decisions for the team and the organization."

During the NFL Combine in March, Smith was precise when detailing the attributes he would like to see in his cornerbacks. He wanted a six-foot defensive back that was fast, not afraid to tackle and possessed the skills to take the ball away. And Stingley fit the bill.

He is a 6-foot-1 corner who recorded 73 tackles (56 solo hits), 20 pass deflections, six interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles in 25 appearances at LSU. Stingley posted a sensational 40-time at his Pro Day, where he recorded a 4.37 on his first attempt.

But Stingley's experience playing in the SEC made him more desirable to the Texans.

Beyond battling against other schools in the conference, Stingley's stiffest competition may have come against the wide receivers he faced in practice. Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Jaray Jenkins are a few noteworthy receivers Stingley battled on a day-to-day basis during his three-year stint at LSU.

The lone knock against the Texans' selection of Stingley is his injury history. He is coming off a season where a torn ligament in his left foot limited him to three games during his junior year.

The year prior, Stingley missed three games. He missed LSU's season opener in 2020 with a non-COVID-19 illness, and a sprained ankle forced Stingley to miss the final two games in 2020.