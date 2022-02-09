Deshaun Watson Trade? New Texans Lovie Smith Gives ‘Cool’ Answer

The Houston Texans' new head coach Lovie Smith is now in the unenviable position of answering for the team's plans regarding wantaway quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Will Watson be traded? Will he play for Houston again? This and more awaits Smith on an almost daily basis if his predecessor David Culley's press conferences are any indication.

But when faced with the topic, Smith seems cool, calm, and collected.

"In time, things work themselves out, there's a lot of things we have to get through with that," Smith said on Good Morning Football.

Rather than go down a rabbit hole discussing the details of the Watson situation, Smith's focus was on the performances of rookie quarterback Davis Mills and his experiences coaching against Houston's third-round pick last year as defensive coordinator.

"Davis Mills came in and did some good things," Smith said. "You know, when you're not the starter you get a chance to go against the one defense each week so I got a chance to see him in a lot of different situations, he played about as well as any of the rookie quarterbacks did last year. So, excited about some of the things he can bring, and we'll see how the Deshaun Watson deal ends up."

After requesting a trade, Watson has not played for the Texans since the 2020 season. Meanwhile, he is currently embroiled in 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, with his deposition date set for later this month.

Depending on the outcome of these lawsuits, Houston's cap and draft pick situation could be set to change radically in the coming months given Watson's potential trade value.

But for the moment, the focus is on developing Mills, and waiting for the Watson situation to "work itself out."