Texans Lovie Smith Explains Failed Adam Shaheen Trade

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick from the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday. Nearly 48 hours following the trade, both franchises had to renege on the deal.

As first reported by NFL Network, Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition. Texans' coach Lovie Smith said on Thursday that the franchise made the deal due to being "a little banged up" at the position.

"We've had a couple of our tight ends that have been down, but they are getting better," Smith said. "I hope the guys that we have here get back on the football field, and we may not have to go down that road."

The Texans currently have six players at tight end, headlined by Pharaoh Brown and second-year prospect Brevin Jordan. Both players have put together an impressive training camp, but the acquisition of Shaheen could have helped the Texans' inefficient blocking at the position.

Shaheen's blocking has become his best asset. He finished the 2021 campaign with a 64.3 blocking grade for the Dolphins according to Pro Football Focus.

Sixth-year veteran tight end Antony Auclair has missed a few days of training camp practices due to a sprained right knee. Auclair will not play in the Texans' preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday at NRG Stadium.

