Skip to main content

WATCH: New Coach Lovie Smith Sends Confident Message To Texans Fans

New Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has a message for the Fans

The Houston Texans made the hiring of their new head coach Lovie Smith official on Monday, making him the fifth head coach in franchise history. 

On Tuesday, Smith will be introduced to the media and to the world as the team's new leader for the first time. 

Before that, however, Smith had a message for Houston fans around the world, stating his intentions to turn things around, and his hope for the fans to return to the stands.

"What an exciting day," Smith said in his message. "First day on the job, and looking forward to winning a whole lot of football games. Can't wait to get you out in the stands this coming fall. It's going to be a lot of fun here. I remember a day when it was a tough place to play for opposing teams to come in here. We're going to do our share to make you want to come back. Can't wait to see you."

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17474452
Play

WATCH: Lovie Smith Sends Confident Message To Texans Fans

New Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has a message for the Fans

20 seconds ago
20 seconds ago
lovie flo
Play

Did NFL Pressure Texans Into Coach Lovie Smith Hire?

Lovie Smith's hiring with the Houston Texans was never the plan, but perhaps the only answer

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Brian Flores
Play

Coach Brian Flores Cites 'Racial Inequality' Case In Texans Hiring Of Lovie Smith

Brian Flores believes he would be the Texans next head coach if not for his class-action lawsuit

14 hours ago
14 hours ago

As a head coach, Smith had a successful track record with the Chicago Bears, helping to turn the franchise into a winner in a short period of time. Smith reached the playoffs with the Bears in just his second season and led them to a Super Bowl appearance in his third. 

USATSI_6879290
USATSI_6891138

For his career with Chicago, Smith finished 81-63 overall. 

After that, however, Smith struggled at the helm of both the Buccaneers and with Illinois at the college level, going 8-24 with Tampa, and 17-39 with the Illini.

Smith then moved to Houston as the defensive coordinator and was hired over other serious contenders such as Josh McCown, Brian Flores, and Jonathan Gannon, who were originally reported as the three finalists for the position. 

USATSI_9019703
USATSI_13855526

USATSI_17474452
News

WATCH: Lovie Smith Sends Confident Message To Texans Fans

20 seconds ago
lovie flo
News

Did NFL Pressure Texans Into Coach Lovie Smith Hire?

14 hours ago
Brian Flores
News

Coach Brian Flores Cites 'Racial Inequality' Case In Texans Hiring Of Lovie Smith

14 hours ago
USATSI_17116105
News

Lovie Fest: Texans' Players Embrace New Head Coach

15 hours ago
Nick Caserio
News

'An Established Leader': Texans' GM Caserio Comments On Lovie Smith Hiring

15 hours ago
USATSI_14046836
News

Texans Hire Pep Hamilton As OC, Retain Frank Ross

16 hours ago
USATSI_16898977
News

Texans Official: Lovie Smith is New Coach

16 hours ago
USATSI_13721225
News

Saints Hire Dennis Allen As Sean Payton Replacement: NFL Tracker

17 hours ago