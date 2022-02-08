WATCH: Lovie Smith Sends Confident Message To Texans Fans

The Houston Texans made the hiring of their new head coach Lovie Smith official on Monday, making him the fifth head coach in franchise history.

On Tuesday, Smith will be introduced to the media and to the world as the team's new leader for the first time.

Before that, however, Smith had a message for Houston fans around the world, stating his intentions to turn things around, and his hope for the fans to return to the stands.

"What an exciting day," Smith said in his message. "First day on the job, and looking forward to winning a whole lot of football games. Can't wait to get you out in the stands this coming fall. It's going to be a lot of fun here. I remember a day when it was a tough place to play for opposing teams to come in here. We're going to do our share to make you want to come back. Can't wait to see you."

As a head coach, Smith had a successful track record with the Chicago Bears, helping to turn the franchise into a winner in a short period of time. Smith reached the playoffs with the Bears in just his second season and led them to a Super Bowl appearance in his third.

For his career with Chicago, Smith finished 81-63 overall.

After that, however, Smith struggled at the helm of both the Buccaneers and with Illinois at the college level, going 8-24 with Tampa, and 17-39 with the Illini.

Smith then moved to Houston as the defensive coordinator and was hired over other serious contenders such as Josh McCown, Brian Flores, and Jonathan Gannon, who were originally reported as the three finalists for the position.