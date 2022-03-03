Packers CB Rasul Douglas: Free Agent Fit for Texans Coach Lovie Smith?

After two seasons of having subpar talent at cornerback, Houston Texans' coach Lovie Smith has an idea on how to improve at the position.

HOUSTON — Cornerback is one of the deepest positions in free agency, and the Houston Texans are one franchise that will benefit from the open market. The Texans' secondary has been subpar over the previous two seasons after allowing their opponents to average eight yards per passing attempt.

Improving the Texans' modest talent at cornerback should be a top priority for general manager Nick Caserio come March 16, and coach Lovie Smith has a general idea of what he would like to see from players at the position.

"If you can find a 6-foot corner that is faster than most people — that's pretty special," Smith said at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. "We ask our corners to tackle. They have ball skills of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage. That's a hard guy to find."

The Texans will rely upon position coach Dino Vasso to help search the market for a cornerback that fits Smith's criteria. Vasso served as an assistant secondary coach for the 2017 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who put together one of the league's top defensive teams during the year.

Under Vasso, the Eagles finished the regular season tied with the New Orleans Saints for the fourth-most interceptions with 19 — while Philadelphia's cornerbacks accounted for a dozen.

To continue with their dominance on the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles registered 663 solo tackles in 2017, with cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Corey Graham and Patrick Robinson finishing within the top-10 on the team.

"To me, the object of the defense is to score and take the ball away," Smith said. "We put a big emphasis on that. But we won't try to bring anyone in and add them to our mix if they don't like to tackle. That's why it's good to have Dino [Vasso] back in the system again. Where we're all on the same page to be able to find those guys."

With Smith at the helm as Houston's coach and defensive coordinator, the Texans are entering free agency in a solid position to sign a cornerback for their defensive scheme.

Free-agent Rasul Douglas is a cornerback Houston should pursue after a breakout season with the Green Bay Packers in 2021. After he was released by the Texans in August, Douglas had a career year with the Packers recording 57 tackles (52 solo hits) and five interceptions across 12 games.

Douglas began his career as a third-round pick of the Eagles, where he spent the first three seasons in Philadelphia developing under Vasso.