Texans One Of Few NFL Teams To Carry Fullback
The Houston Texans' offense struggled in multiple ways in 2021 and must find creative ways to improve going forward into the 2022 season.
The running game in particular was a major concern for the Texans, as they ranked near the bottom of the league in nearly every major statistical rushing category.
One way to do that is to acquire new talent, which the Texans did by signing former Colts running back Marlon Mack -- one of the more dangerous ball carriers in the league.
Another is to deploy additional bodies in the run game, to help pave the way for Mack and the other Texans' backs.
And according to Texans coach Lovie Smith, the Texans will be creative in that aspect and are likely to be one of the few teams in the NFL that will carry a running back onto their active roster.
“Our offense, we want to be a team that can run the football,” Smith told reporters. “We’re going to have a fullback on our roster, so, we wanted to establish that.”
Carrying a fullback is becoming a rarity in today's NFL.
Less than half of all teams in the NFL have one on the roster, due in large part to the league's movement towards more of a spread-out and pass-heavy offensive style.
But for the Texans, things in 2022 will be geared more towards physicality. Carrying a fullback would certainly fit that mold, and Houston already has both Paul Quessenberry and Andy Janovich on the 90-man roster.
And while things are still coming together in terms of personnel, Lovie Smith is looking forward to seeing how it develops.
“You’ve seen our plays that we run,” Smith said. “You can’t get good physical work of course without pads, but the players know now their roles and how we’re going to win football games. That’s what we’ve seen, and I’m excited about what our offense will look like this fall.”
