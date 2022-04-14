Lovie Smith: Ogbo Okoronkwo 'Fits The Profile' For Texans

Houston Texans' coach Lovie Smith is enamored by the free agency acquisition of outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans had a modest free agency class. General manager Nick Caserio added a few new faces to the roster but decided to re-sign 16 Texans who were scheduled to hit the open market in March.

The signing of outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo fell under the radar. But Okoronkwo has the potential to become Houston's most significant acquisition of the off-season.

Okoronkwo's attribute as a pass rusher never had a chance to portray itself with the Los Angeles Rams. It's an unlikely situation that will replicate itself during Okoronkwo's first season in Houston.

The Rams selected Okoronkwo with the No. 160 overall pick during the 2018 NFL Draft.

“I think he just fits the profile of our defensive linemen," coach Lovie Smith said during Day 1 of voluntary workouts on Monday. " What we do defensively fits his skillset. He’s quick, athletic, fast and can rush the passer. We have a spot for those kinds of guys."

Okoronkwo has registered 13 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks during his first three seasons. Okoronkwo finished the 2021 campaign with a pass-rush grade of 72.8 while creating 15 total pressures — per Pro Football Focus.

He will provide a much-needed boost to Houston's inefficient run defense. The Texans finished the 2021 campaign giving up an average of 142.2 yards on the ground. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed more yards with their run defense. Okoronkwo played against the run and notched a grade of 72.5 in 122 snaps.

According to Pro Football Network, the Houston native joined the Texans on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million with $1 million guaranteed.