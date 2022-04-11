Texans Hosting 'Top College Guys' Before NFL Draft
Preparation for the 2022 season went up a notch on Monday with Houston Texans players and staff returning for voluntary offseason workouts. But while the focus from the outside is on the existing Texans returning, the focus within remains as much on the potential new additions as ever.
Just over two weeks away from the NFL Draft, the current Texans were joined by some potential new faces upon their return.
"We have got college guys in our building right now; top college guys in our building right now," Lovie Smith said.
Among those "top college guys" is LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. who is expected to go within the top half of the first round, and arrived on Sunday per Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.
Meanwhile, the likes of wide receivers Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams, cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Kaiir Elam, edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker, and quarterbacks D’Eriq King and EJ Perry have also all visited the Texans.
Building the roster is a fluid process, and Smith acknowledged that while the draft is an option to add, "free agency is still going on."
All the while, Smith and Co. are getting used to their new-look coaching staff and roster in person once more as COVID-19 protocols have now been dropped.
This return to normalcy should not only help in meetings, where Smith said "we've got a lot of video to watch," but also with their visits with "top college guys" as they work to narrow down who to bring back in just a couple of weeks.