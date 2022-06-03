Lovie Smith: Texans 'Have A Plan' For RB Marlon Mack
After rushing for the fewest yards in the NFL last season, the Houston Texans needed to add some fresh legs to their run game.
Former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack might not have the freshest legs, as he enters his sixth season, but according to coach Lovie Smith, he's fitting in well.
"Sometimes you need a change, change of scenery, a new team," Smith said. "I know he’s fit in well with our group. We feel like we have a plan for him and we like the running back position, not just him."
Mack was a fourth-round draft pick in 2017. In 47 games for the Colts, he rushed for 2,484 yards and 20 touchdowns. 2019 marked a career year for the former South Florida Bull when he racked up 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns.
However, injuries and falling down the depth chart prevented him from reaching those heights again, making just seven appearances in the last two seasons.
But this doesn't appear to have deterred Smith, who must have seen enough he liked in the 26-year-old to give him a shot.
"When we look at players, some people are like, let me see the bad plays," Smith said. "I like to see the good plays. When we are coaching up a guy, let’s see his best and Marlon has been a productive player in the league and we look at his best years he’s had."
Mack will have to battle it out this summer for reps in a running back room with no clear pecking order. Rex Burkhead returns after leading the team in rushing last year, while rookie Dameon Pierce has many excited.