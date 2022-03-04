What's the State of the Texans at the NFL Combine?

On today's episode, Brandon K. Scott of Sports Radio 610 stops by to discuss the atmosphere of the Houston Texans ahead of free agency and the draft.

HOUSTON — This time last year, the Houston Texans were a dumpster fire. The state of the franchise had general manager Nick Caserio settling for scraps in free agency, in addition to the Texans entering the 2021 NFL Draft with the league's worst capital.

But a season of chaos has put the Texans in a better situation one year later. Houston has a sense of stability with Lovie Smith taking over as coach. And the Texans have a solid young core to build a competitive roster around that features quarterback Davis Mills, wide receiver Nico Collins and defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

Are the Texans a more desirable destination 10 days before the start of free agency? And what has been the vibe surrounding Houston at the NFL Combine?

The Texans have endless possibilities to revamp their roster after a 4-13 season in 2021. Houston has a chance to select a top college prospect with the No. 3 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. And the team is still in limbo from acquiring a projected haul if they can trade disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason.

After Caserio and Smith took time to speak to the media at the NFL Combined this past week, what are the plans for the Texans moving forward?

Plus, what is the outlook on Mills? With the possibility that the second-year quarterback will take the helm as the Texans' starter under center next season, Houston's fan base is split about the decision.

