Lovie Smith: 'No Magic Pill' to Fix Texans

Lovie Smith knows the road ahead for the Texans will be a long one

It is no secret that the Houston Texans were in a rough position heading into this offseason.

However, following the trade of Deshaun Watson, and the hiring of new head coach Lovie Smith, things are finally beginning to look up for the franchise.

But despite the new sense of hope in Houston, Smith knows that his team still has a long way to go to get to where they want to be.

"There's no magic pill," Smith said on Monday afternoon. "It's hard work. Faith and belief in what we're doing"

That work started on Monday when the Texans' voluntary workouts began. And it seems the faith and belief are already there as well, with a vast majority of the roster showing up to participate.

"We've been waiting for this day for a long period of time. This kicks off the next, 2022 season," Smith said. "Lot of new faces, coaching staff, players. The offseason program is voluntary, but when you win four games... attendance was really good."

Either way, Smith has already begun implementing the new culture surrounding the franchise.

His message? Let the coaches do their jobs.

"Availability, showing up on time, let us coach you," Smith told the media. "The process has started. There's an awful lot for us to do."

One way for that to happen quickly will be for the players to buy into the message Smith is preaching, which admittedly, can be difficult for a first-year head coach to achieve.

However, Smith already commanded respect within the roster well before he took over as the team's head coach.

And according to new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, the team was already beginning to reflect Smith's personality of hard work and accountability before workouts even began.

"There's a high level of accountability in our building," Hamilton said. "We're going to hold each other to a certain standard for our football team."