New Overtime Rules? Texans Lovie Smith Weighs In On Proposal

The new Texans head coach is not a fan of the proposed overtime rules

There isn't much that Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't willing to be open-minded about. Playing defense, however, is one of them.

The AFC postseason came down to back-to-back overtime appearances with the Kansas City Chiefs at the helm. In the divisional round, Kansas City won the coin toss and staged a game-winning touchdown on the opening drive, thus eliminating any chance for the Buffalo Bills to score.

A week later, Kansas City won the coin toss against the Cincinnati Bengals, but Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in the ensuing drive, allowing the Bengals to kick a game-winning field goal.

NFL owners are currently deliberating over two proposals for overtime rule changes at the league’s meetings this week. Smith said that while he's open to change, it's the team's job to make sure they stop the opposing offense to give its own side a fighting chance.

“When you kick the ball off, you have the ball deep down there, and you can take the ball away, get it and score right there and win," Smith told reporters in Palm Beach, Fla. "I’m OK. There’s a reason why we’ve had these rules in play for a long period of time, but I think change is always good too. To make it to where both teams are guaranteed an opportunity to touch the football, we’re not against that at all either."

Smith's overtime record might have something to do with his method of thinking. A defensive-minded coach, the 63-year-old Smith is 8-5 all-time in overtime games.

Houston did not play in an overtime game last season in Smith's first year as the team's defensive coordinator. The Texans' last overtime game came in October of 2020, in which the Tennessee Titans ultimately walked away with a 42-36 win.

Smith feels that both teams have a fair advantage of scoring regardless of the coin flip. It's the coordinator's job to make the stops and force a turnover.

“You have one team that gets it. Defense can take the ball away right away to get the ball," Smith said. "You can score that way too. But it makes sense — the other proposal — to guarantee that both teams have an opportunity for the ball. And I think both of the proposals make sense.”