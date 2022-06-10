Devin Hester 2.0? Lovie Smith Upbeat On Texans WR
Every team could use a Devin Hester - and perhaps the Houston Texans have found one.
Head coach Lovie Smith, a man more familiar than most with Hester's work given their time together in Chicago, was asked about Texans wide receiver Philip Dorsett and didn't shy away from setting his expectations high.
"I talk to Phillip an awful lot about when you’re from the University of Miami, and you wore number 4, I mean, I know one great player that wore it," Smith said. "Devin Hester wore that number. So, I’m always giving him a little bit of flak on that."
Dorsett may not be on the same level as three-time first-team All-Pro Hester, but that isn't to say he can't have an impact.
"His skill set, one of the fastest guys on our team; has good movement," Smith said.
"He has ability, he can catch the ball and he’ll make you miss in the open field. The only thing that’s stopped some of his growth in the league has been injury. But he’s out there right now, if we can keep him healthy, he’ll help us a lot."
Dorsett played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and Texans in 2021. A former first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts, the 29-year-old has yet to hit the heights of his draft billing, with his best season coming in 2016 when he hit 528 yards and two touchdowns.
With DaeSean Hamilton waived due to injury and rookie John Metchie III still limited after suffering a torn ACL in the national championship game, the Texans have an opening at the slot position.
If Dorsett is to make the team, this is his chance to impress - especially if he can channel some of that Hester-esque magic.