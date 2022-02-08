Texans New Coach Lovie Smith Puts Emphasis on Balanced Offensive Approach

After finishing last in the run game, Houston hopes to employ a balanced offensive approach in 2022

HOUSTON -- The NFL is transforming into a pass-heavy league with less of an emphasis on running the football. That won't be the philosophy of the Houston Texans under new head coach Lovie Smith.

Smith was hired by the Texans Monday to take over for David Culley following a 4-13 season. Houston also promoted passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator following the firing of Tim Kelly.

Houston is making it a point to play a balanced blend of football next season. That means investing in pieces surrounding quarterback Davis Mills and stabilizing a putrid run game from a season ago.

"A good offense means you need to be able to run the football," Smith said Tuesday. "There's a time where you need to be able to pass the football, but you need to do it in a certain way. Tough, hardnose football, that's what you'll be seeing from us."

The Texans finished dead last in rushing last season under Kelly's play design. Culley and the staff put pieces in place for a potentially promising unit, but it never came to fruition.

Houston averaged 3.2 yards per attempt last season on the ground. Five different running backs recorded at least 30 carries, but only Rex Burkhead surpassed 300 yards rushing.

The Texans also recorded a league-low eight rushing touchdowns with only eight scores.

"Any good offense, especially in the National Football League, you have to be able to adapt to your personnel," Hamilton said. "We feel like we will have the flexibility in our offense and in our system especially to accentuate the strengths and true talent of the guys that we have on our unit."

Burkhead and Scottie Phillips are the only two running backs that will be on contract entering the offseason. Houston, which currently has roughly $17 million in cap space, could look at bringing in a veteran name for competition.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio could also look to the draft to add in a young runner for the future. Several standouts in the upcoming class include Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, Iowa State's Breece Hall, Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller, and Alabama's Brian Robinson.

Houston has options when it comes to establishing the run. It will be a necessity to get back on track after a down year between the trenches.

"We're going to have an offense that's going to score points and put our guys in position," Smith said. "There were times as you look through the course of last year where we're really doing it the right way."