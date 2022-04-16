Skip to main content

Winning Time: Texans Looking For Turnaround in 2022

After recording a record of 8-25 over the previous two seasons, the Houston Texans are tired of losing.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have not recorded many victories the previous two seasons. They have won eight games since 2020. With the franchise still in the early stages of a rebuild, the Texans may be on the verge of another four-win season in 2022.

Since the hiring of Lovie Smith, the expectations for the Texans have changed. There are a few modest yet realistic goals the franchise can reach next season. 

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill believes there will be an emphasis on winning. That goal received a boost during the start of voluntary workouts Monday.

kamu texans

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Kamu Grugier-Hill, Rex Burkhead

Kamu Grugier-Hill

"The offseason program is voluntary, but when you win four games you just assume everybody is a lot like me — to see what we can do to have better results this coming season," Smith said Monday. "This first phase will be the first two weeks, and we’ll be out here, we’ll be practicing 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day for the next couple of weeks."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Calvin Austin III
Play

NFL Draft: ESPN Names Best Rookie WR Pick for Houston Texans

ESPN has named the wide receiver they feel is best suited to the Houston Texans in this year's NFL Draft.

By Anthony Wood5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Chris
Play

NFL Draft: Texans Meet With Later-Round QB Prospect

Despite handing Davis Mills the keys to the franchise in 2022, the Houston Texans met virtually with quarterback draft prospect Chris Oladokun.

By Coty M. Davis6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Lovie Smith
Play

How Soon Can Coach Lovie Smith Improve 'Talent-Bare' Texans?

NFL.com posed the question: "Can Lovie Smith get the most out of a team still in need of more talent?"

By Anthony Wood6 hours ago
6 hours ago

The Texans had a significant turnout for the first voluntary workout session of the offseason. Smith and his coaching staff wasted no time putting together different schemes to help Houston add more victories to the win column.

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has been bust orchestrating an offense built around Davis Mill. Mills is entering his second season in the league and first as the Texans' undisputed starting quarterback

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

"It’s exciting. I know they are both [Smith and Hamilton] very hungry and excited to get out there and attack just like we are as players," Mills said. "The goal for everyone is the same just to go out there and get a win every week. That’s what we are all chasing."

The 2019 campaign marked the last time the Texans had a winning season. They went 10-6 during the regular season and advanced to the division round for the first time since 2016. Houston held a 24-0 lead over eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs before losing 51–31.

Calvin Austin III
News

NFL Draft: ESPN Names Best Rookie WR Pick for Houston Texans

By Anthony Wood5 hours ago
Chris
News

NFL Draft: Texans Meet With Later-Round QB Prospect

By Coty M. Davis6 hours ago
Lovie Smith
News

How Soon Can Coach Lovie Smith Improve 'Talent-Bare' Texans?

By Anthony Wood6 hours ago
GettyImages-1354795821-scaled-e1637799535236-1024x682
News

Stock Sliding: Could Michigan Pass-Rusher Fall to Texans in Draft?

By Coty M. Davis21 hours ago
NFL
News

Texans 7-Round Mock Draft: Trades, Trenches, Upgrades

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
kyler tex
News

Kyler Murray Trade to Texans? Houston 'Would Explore,' Insists NFL Insider

By Mike FisherApr 15, 2022
Davis Mills
News

Texans QB Davis Mills: Calm, With Talk of 'Confidence vs. Cocky'

By Timm HammApr 15, 2022
USATSI_17998253_168388359_lowres
News

Texans Draft Target: Late-Round Tight End to Help Running Game?

By Bri AmaranthusApr 15, 2022