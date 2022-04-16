Winning Time: Texans Looking For Turnaround in 2022

After recording a record of 8-25 over the previous two seasons, the Houston Texans are tired of losing.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have not recorded many victories the previous two seasons. They have won eight games since 2020. With the franchise still in the early stages of a rebuild, the Texans may be on the verge of another four-win season in 2022.

Since the hiring of Lovie Smith, the expectations for the Texans have changed. There are a few modest yet realistic goals the franchise can reach next season.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill believes there will be an emphasis on winning. That goal received a boost during the start of voluntary workouts Monday.

Kamu Grugier-Hill Kamu Grugier-Hill © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Kamu Grugier-Hill

"The offseason program is voluntary, but when you win four games you just assume everybody is a lot like me — to see what we can do to have better results this coming season," Smith said Monday. "This first phase will be the first two weeks, and we’ll be out here, we’ll be practicing 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day for the next couple of weeks."

The Texans had a significant turnout for the first voluntary workout session of the offseason. Smith and his coaching staff wasted no time putting together different schemes to help Houston add more victories to the win column.

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has been bust orchestrating an offense built around Davis Mill. Mills is entering his second season in the league and first as the Texans' undisputed starting quarterback.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Davis Mills © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills

"It’s exciting. I know they are both [Smith and Hamilton] very hungry and excited to get out there and attack just like we are as players," Mills said. "The goal for everyone is the same just to go out there and get a win every week. That’s what we are all chasing."

The 2019 campaign marked the last time the Texans had a winning season. They went 10-6 during the regular season and advanced to the division round for the first time since 2016. Houston held a 24-0 lead over eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs before losing 51–31.