Potential Lovie Smith Staff Already Coming Together For Texans?

Should Lovie Smith indeed be the man in Houston, it appears that his staff has already been largely planned out

The Houston Texans are now moving fast to assemble their next coaching staff, beginning serious talks with defensive coordinator Lovie Smith about taking over as head coach.

And now, according to multiple reports, it appears as though Smith's potential staff is already being assembled, with passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton expected to be the favorite as Smith's offensive coordinator, and Frank Ross expected to retain his position with the special teams.

Hamiton is coming off of his first season as the team's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, after spending the 2020 season as the quarterbacks' coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hamilton has also interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with both the New York Giants and Chicago Bears and has been requested to interview for the same position under Doug Pederson's staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last season under Hamilton, the Texans ranked 28th in the NFL in passing offense, averaging just 194.4 yards per game through the air.

Like Hamilton, Ross is also coming off of his first year with the franchise, after spending three seasons as the assistant special teams coach with the Indianapolis Colts.

Another major story that also emerged in the midst of the Lovie Smith talks, was the Texans' decision to move on from former longtime NFL backup Josh McCown as a candidate.

McCown was removed from contention shortly after the elimination of Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who at one time was one of the three finalists for the position, alongside Brian Flores.