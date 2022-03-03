Skip to main content

Texans Lovie: 'Unfinished Business' in NFL

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith returns as an NFL head coach with "unfinished business."

At 63 years old, Lovie Smith wasn't sure he'd get another opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL. But thanks to the Houston Texans, Smith is back, and he said he has "unfinished business."

"I think I'm just a football junkie at heart and I love the game," Smith said on The Pat McAfee Show. "If I had never gotten back into that seat, I would've been okay. I would've been pretty happy. But at the same time, I thought that I had more to give still."

Now the fifth-oldest head coach in the league, Smith takes the reins in Houston after spending 2021 as the Texans' defensive coordinator. Previously, Smith had been an NFL head coach for 11 seasons - nine with the Chicago Bears and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lovie Smith, Brian Urlacher
Lovie Smith
Lovie Smith

With an 89-87 record, five winning seasons, one NFC Championship and one NFL Coach of the Year Award to his name, Smith now has his chance to see what he still has to give.

Recommended Articles

Lovie Smith
Play

Texans Lovie: 'Unfinished Business' in NFL

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith returns as an NFL head coach with "unfinished business."

By Anthony Wood
46 seconds ago
46 seconds ago
Justin Reid
Play

Lovie Smith Makes Pitch To Texans Safety Justin Reid

Houston Texans' head coach Lovie Smith does not want to lose safety Justin Reid during free agency.

By Coty M. Davis
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
watson insert
Play

Dolphins Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson? Miami Gives Final Answer

The Miami Dolphins are willing to talk about Watson. But are unwilling to trade for him.

By Mike Fisher
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

"There's unfinished business too, it's got to be a great feeling to raise up that Lombardi Trophy," Smith said. "It's got to be a great feeling to do that. I haven't done it. So that is a driving force."

Of course, taking on this role at any age is tough, bringing with it endless responsibility and work. Not that Smith hesitated for a second when offered the job.

"It doesn't get much better than this," Smith said. "So, no hesitation at all ... wanted an opportunity to do it and glad it came."

That Lombardi Trophy is calling Smith's name, and perhaps third time's the charm for one of the league's best beards.

Lovie Smith
Lovie Smith
Lovie Smith

Lovie Smith
News

Texans Lovie: 'Unfinished Business' in NFL

By Anthony Wood
46 seconds ago
Justin Reid
News

Lovie Smith Makes Pitch To Texans Safety Justin Reid

By Coty M. Davis
1 hour ago
watson insert
News

Dolphins Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson? Miami Gives Final Answer

By Mike Fisher
3 hours ago
NFL
News

Thibodeaux or Hutchinson?: Texans' Lovie Smith Comments On Top Pass Rushers

By Cole Thompson
5 hours ago
Laremy Tunsil
News

Laremy Tunsil Talk: Is Texans O-Lineman On Trade Block?

By Cole Thompson
8 hours ago
Rex Burkhead, Davis Mills
News

Texans Targets: Caserio Pinpoints Offseason Offensive Needs

By Anthony Wood
9 hours ago
Nick Caserio
News

Texans Trade? Houston 'Open-Minded' with No. 3 NFL Draft Pick

By Coty M. Davis
Mar 1, 2022
Texans - Watson Caserio
News

Caserio Updates Deshaun Watson Trade Saga: 'Day to Day'

By Richie Whitt
Mar 1, 2022