Texans Lovie: 'Unfinished Business' in NFL

At 63 years old, Lovie Smith wasn't sure he'd get another opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL. But thanks to the Houston Texans, Smith is back, and he said he has "unfinished business."

"I think I'm just a football junkie at heart and I love the game," Smith said on The Pat McAfee Show. "If I had never gotten back into that seat, I would've been okay. I would've been pretty happy. But at the same time, I thought that I had more to give still."

Now the fifth-oldest head coach in the league, Smith takes the reins in Houston after spending 2021 as the Texans' defensive coordinator. Previously, Smith had been an NFL head coach for 11 seasons - nine with the Chicago Bears and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With an 89-87 record, five winning seasons, one NFC Championship and one NFL Coach of the Year Award to his name, Smith now has his chance to see what he still has to give.

"There's unfinished business too, it's got to be a great feeling to raise up that Lombardi Trophy," Smith said. "It's got to be a great feeling to do that. I haven't done it. So that is a driving force."



Of course, taking on this role at any age is tough, bringing with it endless responsibility and work. Not that Smith hesitated for a second when offered the job.

"It doesn't get much better than this," Smith said. "So, no hesitation at all ... wanted an opportunity to do it and glad it came."



That Lombardi Trophy is calling Smith's name, and perhaps third time's the charm for one of the league's best beards.