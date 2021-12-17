Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith weighs in on the impact of Urban Meyer's firing on their game plan, and his thoughts on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

It's all change down in Jacksonville after the Jaguars decided to part ways with head coach Urban Meyer just 13 games into his NFL career. Now unshackled from Meyer's reportedly negative grasp, the Jaguars prepare to celebrate this new beginning by hosting the Houston Texans in the battle for pride and perhaps next year's No. 1 overall draft pick.

While it seems logical to expect the Jaguars to be particularly motivated this weekend, Texans defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Lovie Smith doesn't expect much else to change just yet.

"I don't see many changes that really affect what we do," Smith said. "Speaking as a defensive coordinator, the guy that was going to call the offensive calls (Darrell Bevell) still is doing that. So it doesn't affect an awful lot, I think all of us in the profession we've been in places where firings happen, coaches leave, but eventually, they didn't cancel the game so they're going to show up, we're going to show up, I think you get down to that. We're going to practice today, preparing just like we were before."

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell takes over on an interim basis, something he has prior experience with having taken on the same role with the Detroit Lions last year following the firing of Matt Patricia.

Bevell's offense may look slightly different in terms of snap counts. Take for example running back James Robinson, who had fallen out of favor with Meyer and seen his role significantly reduced as a result.

This could subsequently have a knock-on effect with the likes of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was a vocal advocate for Robinson's return to the lineup. Throw in the likely boost that all players will show with the looming shadow of Meyer now gone, and the Texans could have trouble on their hands, especially with a player as talented as Lawrence.

"Trevor Lawrence has all ability in the world," Smith said. "He's a mobile guy. He can make all the throws."

Lawrence hasn't taken the NFL by storm so far as many had expected him to. A prodigious talent, in 13 games he has recorded 2,735 yards, nine touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

In their Week 1 37-21 loss to the Texans, Lawrence threw for 332 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

"He threw some good balls when we played him. He would like to have some balls back," Smith said. "The same guy that was drafted number one, that's still him and he has a lot more experience. That's not just about one guy too. They beat a good Buffalo (Bills) team that beat us, they beat a good Miami (Dolphins) team that beat us. So that's kind of what we're going on. And the second time around you know you're going to get the best effort, and that's what we're playing for."

The surely invigorated Jaguars host the Texans this Sunday, as Smith's defense looks to spoil the party at TIAA Bank Field.