Is Re-Signing Maliek Collins A Priority For Houston?

After a down stint in Las Vegas, Maliek Collins revamped his career with the Houston Texans last season. But did Collins do enough for the Texans to prioritize re-signing the defensive lineman?

HOUSTON — When the Dallas Cowboys selected Maliek Collins at pick No. 67 during the 2016 NFL Draft, the franchise viewed the Nebraska alum as part of the future for their defensive line. Collins had a promising start to his career at the end of his sophomore season recording 7.5 sacks while appearing in all 32 games for the Cowboys.

But despite his on-field production, a frequent number of injuries derailed Collins' career in Dallas. A failed one-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 led Collins to sign a one-year contract with the Houston Texans the following offseason.

According to former coach David Culley, Collins may have been Houston's most consistent player throughout the season. And his contributions could result in general manager Nick Caserio awarding the defensive lineman with a renewed contract to remain with the Texans.

"I felt like we had some up-and-down moments, but we improved as the season went on," Collins said following the Texans' Week 18 loss to the Tennessee Titans in January. "When it came to turnovers. When it came to being a little more stout in the run game. Or just more production in general. I feel like some guys really blossomed in this defense."

SEASON RECAP:

In the 15 games Collins played, his most significant contribution throughout the 2021 campaign was his ability to get after the quarterback. If not for sharing the defensive line with Jonathan Greenard — who led Houston in sacks with 8.0 on the year — Collins' sack numbers would have resembled his time in Dallas.

Collins recorded seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks during his first season in Houston. According to Pro Football Focus, Collins finished the year ranked as the Texans' third-best pass rusher after registering a grade of 71.0. Only Greenard (89.2) and defensive tackle Kingsley Keke (73.3) ended the season with a higher pass rusher grade than Collins.

The lone knock against Collins was the number of penalties the six-year veteran received throughout the season. Collins accounted for six penalties in 2021 that ensued in the Texans giving up 66 yards.

His most crucial penalty of the year took place during the Texans' Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots — where a referee flagged Collins for a roughing the passer call on quarterback Mac Jones. Instead of New England failing to convert a 4th-and-18, Collins' fourth-quarter hit on Jones led to the Patriots' drive ending with a game-winning field goal by kicker Nick Folk.

"For me, I don’t feel like it should have been called, but I also have to look at where we are at in the game, with the league making an emphasis on protecting the quarterback, not leading with my head," Collins said. "It was an incomplete pass as well. I didn’t know it was an incomplete pass of course.

"I feel like I just got to be better in those situations and more disciplined in those situations and make sure penalties like that don’t cost our team."

FREE AGENCY OUTLOOK:

After a reliable campaign with the Texans, Collins could be a modest commodity when free agency begins in March. But Collins' market value should not be out of the Texans' price range. And according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, re-signing Collins is a top priority for the Texans.