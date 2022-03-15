Skip to main content

Texans Re-Sign Veteran DT Maliek Collins

Veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins has re-signed for the Houston Texans to anchor their young defensive line.

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio continued to add to his roster on Tuesday, with the welcome addition of a familiar face to the defensive line.

Veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins has signed a two-year deal worth $17 million, $8.5 million of which is guaranteed, per Adam Schefter. An average of $8.5 million per year, makes him the 21st highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, in terms of cap hit. 

From the outside, this represents a relatively low-risk, high-reward deal for the Texans who bring in a proven veteran with a high ceiling, but if injuries return to haunt him then they're not tied down for long.

After arriving in free agency last year, Collins quickly became one of the focal points of Lovie Smith's defense, making 15 starts, recording a career-high 29 tackles, and notching a defended pass and interception for the first time in his career. His Pro Football Focus grade of 64 for 2021, was the second-highest of his six-year career.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old is a strong addition to what is a young defensive line. Among those who will feature heavily alongside him the next two years is defensive end Jonathan Greenard and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, who are both about to enter their third seasons, while defensive tackle Roy Lopez is fresh off of a promising rookie campaign.

Collins is the fourth defender to re-sign for the Texans, joined by safety Terrence Brooks, and linebackers Tae Davis and Christian Kirksey. Houston was also awarded cornerback Reggie Robinson off of waivers, while safety Justin Reid signed for the Kansas City Chiefs.

