Texans Cut Offensive Tackle Marcus Cannon

The Houston Texans will save $5.2 million in salary cap space for the 2022 season by releasing the former Patriot

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have cut veteran offensive tackle, Marcus Cannon. The Texans will save $5.2 million in salary cap space. 

Cannon, 33, showed potential when on the field. He played in five games at right tackle, but a lingering knee injury sidelined him for most of 2021. 

A Texas native, Cannon played his college ball at TCU. He was drafted by Texans general manager Nick Caserio and Patriots' coach/GM Bill Belichick in 2011. He was entering the final year of his three-year, $9 million deal signed back in New England. 

“Durability has been the main thing that’s prohibited him from maybe being a better player,” Caserio said of Cannon at the NFL Combine. “But when he was out there, I think he actually probably played hurt, showed a lot of mental, physical toughness. I think it speaks to who Marcus is as a person and a player.”

The Texans have been linked to offensive linemen early in April's NFL Draft. Multiple mock drafts have recently pegged Houston either selecting North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama's Evan Neal with the No. 3 pick. 

The question now becomes whether or not Houston sees fourth-year offensive lineman Tytus Howard as a tackle or a guard under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

 Offensive line coach George Warhop, who spent the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, called the former first-rounder versatile enough to play either position with ease.

“You watch him (last) year, and I thought he did a nice job at guard,” Warhop said last month. “I mean, so to have that flexibility going into the season, to manage to get the five best on the field, I think that’s good for us.” 

Sources have told TexansDaily.com that Caserio is willing to move off Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil for the right price. Tunsil, 27, still has two years remaining on his three-year, $66 million extension.

The Texans could also part ways with both offensive guards Max Scharping and Justin McCray. If the two were to be released, Houston would save $2.9 and $2.5 million, respectively per player. 

 

