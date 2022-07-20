Surprise Cut: Is Max Scharping on Texans Roster Bubble?

The Houston Texans' path toward success this season starts with improvement from the offensive line.

General manager Nick Caserio used the No. 15 overall pick in April's draft to select Texas A&M offensive guard Kenyon Green, who is a valuable piece protecting Davis Mills.

The team will need the rookie to step up in the trenches, as Houston allowed the third-most total sacks (44) last season. Initial starter Tyrod Taylor was sacked 13 times while Mills was sacked 31 times.

Green's arrival could signal the potential departure of another Texans offensive lineman that was previously a high draft pick. Houston offensive guard Max Scharping, the 55th overall pick in 2019 out of Northern Illinois, appeared in all 17 games last season with 11 starts. But could the team look to move on?

ESPN recently released its candidates to land on the roster bubble for all 32 teams. Scharping, 25, was listed as a potential victim of the chopping block later this offseason for the Texans. Here's what the list had to say:

Scharping, a second-round draft pick in 2019, is entering the final season of his rookie deal. He started 11 games at right guard in 2021 but struggled enough that he certainly isn't a lock to make the Texans' final roster. Scharping and first-round pick Tytus Howard are the Texans' only two selections left on the roster from the 2019 draft.

Scharping started his career at left guard, Green's position, but moved around a bit last season. Now at right guard, he'll have to compete with new Texan and projected starter at that position, A.J. Cann.

The Texans will need all the depth they can get, but trading or cutting Scharping before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason could be a move Caserio deems best for financial and roster value purposes.