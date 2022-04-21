Texans Eyeing Draft Prospect Logan Hall From Houston

The Houston Texans continue to do their due diligence ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft after meeting with draft prospect Logan Hall.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston has produced some of the most sought-after defensive linemen entering the NFL Draft in two of the previous three years. And the program has the potential to repeat history in three of the last four.

Logan Hall — one of the draft's top defensive linemen — held a top 30 visit with the Houston Texans, per NFL Network.

Hall is a projected second-round pick but can move into the back half of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Should Hall move into the top 32 selections, he will be the third Houston alumni drafted in the first round since 2019.

Logan Hall Logan Hall Logan Hall

The Buffalo Bills took former UH prospect Ed Oliver with their first selection during the 2019 draft. The New Orleans Saints drafted Payton Turner with the No. 28 overall pick in 2021.

"When I first got here, I tried to talk Logan into moving to tackle because he was clumsy," Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen said at Houston's Pro Day on April 1. "He gained 60 pounds. He matured. And Logan has turned himself into what I believe is a first-round draft pick."

The addition of Hall would increase the Texans' defensive line production. He recorded 47 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks while helping Houston finish with a 12-2 record last season. Hall registered 97 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in four seasons at Houston.

© Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio Lovie Smith Nick Caserio

Several teams have shown interest in Hall in addition to the Texans. Before the start of the draft on April 28, the Bears, Buccaneers, Bengals, Cowboys, Giants and Titans will all meet with Hall.