Texans All-Time Best Season Opener

Houston's First Might Always Be Its Best

The first time is always the best.

At least, that is, when it comes to the Houston Texans and NFL season openers.

The Texans will play their 20th season opener Sept. 12 when they host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Missing J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson, it will nonetheless be intriguing. But it will have a long way to go be the most memorable debut in franchise history.

Thanks to Sept. 9, 2002, better known as the night Houston owned Texas.

In their inaugural game in the NFL, the expansion Texans shocked and upset the storied Dallas Cowboys, 19-10, before an electric sellout at then-Reliant Stadium. They donned it the “Texas Super Bowl”, and Houston became just the second first-year expansion team to win its first game.

It only took four plays for the Texans to score the first touchdown in franchise history as rookie quarterback David Carr hit tight end Billy Miller for a 19-yard touchdown. Against Quincy Carter and the heavily favored Cowboys, Houston never trailed.

To this day, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones calls it his most disappointing loss in the NFL.

''I wouldn't say we ambushed them,'' Houston nose guard Seth Payne said, ''but I don't think they expected what they got.''

The Cowboys rallied from a 10-0 deficit to tie it in the fourth quarter before Carr hit receiver Corey Bradford for a 65-yard touchdown.

The Texans finished only 4-12, but their season was already made in Week 1.