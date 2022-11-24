Texans vs. Dolphins Preview: A Fresh Start Under Center

The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested Miami Dolphins in Week 12 from Hardrock Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a five-game losing streak, while the Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak and are fresh off a bye.

The Texans' 23-10 home loss to the Washington Commanders dropped them to 1-8-1, further cementing their worst record in the league. Lack of effort and frustration have led to the challenge of staying optimistic with seven games left in the season.

The Texans struggled on offense, totaling just 148 total yards of offense and converting just 2-of-13 on third down. Sunday marked the ninth time in 10 weeks that Houston scored 20 points or less, as well as the sixth time this season that they have scored 17 points or less.

At Quarterback, Davis Mills has now been benched in favor of Kyle Allen. Last week Mills completed 19-of-33 pass attempts, totaled 169 passing yards without a touchdown and racked up two interceptions. Mills was sacked five times by a talented Commanders' defensive line.

Allen, a former member of the Washington franchise, has completed 63 percent of his passes for 4,318 yards with 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his career.

Houston will have its hands full with Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, plus one of the NFL's best wide receiver duos in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

If the NFL season was over today, the Texans would own the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, meanwhile, the Dolphins are atop the highly-competitive AFC East division.

INJURY UPDATE: Derek Stingley Jr.'s status against the Miami Dolphins is up in the air. The Houston Texans No. 3 overall draft pick was sidelined with a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss.

IN OTHER NEWS: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice last week after serving an 11-game NFL suspension. His first game back is against the Houston Texans, his former team, on Dec. 4 at NRG Stadium.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)

ODDS: The Texans are 12.5-point underdogs to the Dolphins.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT



LOCATION: Hardrock Stadium (Miami, Florida)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Quarterback Davis Mills believes the team's mentality is enough to keep the franchise upbeat.

"Any team is capable of winning in this league," Mills said. "We have a lot of really talented players that know what to do to win games. We just have to put it all together. It's right foot before the left one. We're coming in to get to work, and we're going to go find a way to win games."

