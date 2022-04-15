Stock Sliding: Could Michigan Pass-Rusher Fall to Texans in Draft?

Is there a chance Michigan's DE Aidan Hutchinson could be in play for the Houston Texans at pick No. 3?

HOUSTON — Aidan Hutchinson has spent the majority of the year as the consensus No. 1 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the top selection for the second consecutive year. And there is a great chance Hutchinson will become a thorn in the Houston Texans' game plan twice a year when playing against their AFC South counterparts.

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and Travon Walker's stock has risen at the perfect time. Per NFL Network, the Jaguars could select Georgia's edge rusher with their top overall pick.

The second pick could feature the Detroit Lions selecting defensive back Ahmad Gardner — per the latest mock draft released by Mel Kiper. If that scenario plays out, it is unlikely Houston will pass up the opportunity to select Hutchinson at pick No. 3.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

"The engine of every defense is the defensive line — and there's a certain look we would like it to have," coach Lovie Smith said at the NFL Combine in March. "We have a profile for every position up front. With me being a defensive coordinator, we got a jump start on letting guys see exactly how we're going to play defense."

Hutchinson's underwhelming Pro Day did not support his case to hold the prestigious honor of being the No. 1 pick. But his final season at Michigan keeps the Heisman runner-up in the projected top three selections.

Hutchinson notched a career-best 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in 14 games. He recorded 94 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his first three collegiate seasons.

Day 1 of the draft could leave the Texans deciding how to improve their defensive line between Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.

"Both of those guys had outstanding college careers and are going to have outstanding careers in the NFL," Smith said. "If I'm a defensive lineman, I would like to come to a place like the Houston Texans. We start up front. We kind of read on the run, athletes getting up the field, making sacks and things like that. I think it's a defensive line friendly system."