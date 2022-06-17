Will Lovie Smith's Tough Texans Mini Camp Pay Off?
The Houston Texans seem to be bringing a renewed intensity to their training programs this summer.
And after a disappointing 4-13 record last season, some more fire could be exactly what this team needs as they turn the page in their rebuilding phase under general manager Nick Caserio.
And according to newly-signed veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, fire and competition are exactly what the Texans have implemented.
The Texans are expecting Nelson to step up in a big way for the secondary, after signing him to a $10 million deal over the next two seasons.
In combination with Nelson, rookie (and No. 3 overall draft pick) Derek Stingley Jr., and Desmond King II, will form as strong a trio as the Texans have seen in recent years.
Texans coach Lovie Smith seems to be the fuel behind that minicamp fire himself as well, conducting an unauthorized drill and causing the NFL to fine him $50,000 as a result.
Being that Smith is an experienced NFL coach with two previous head coaching stints under his belt, he likely knew that contact drills are not permitted during this period of offseason workouts.
However, his choosing to conduct those types of drills anyway shows his dedication to helping the Texans reach their potential before the season starts.
And like Nelson, Texans fans are hoping that the fire being stoked this summer turns into wins next season.
