Mitchell Trubisky vs. Davis Mills: Better QB to Lead Houston Texans?

Houston Texans are crossroads at quarterback, with an option possibly coming from Buffalo

The Houston Texans thought Tyrod Taylor might be the answer for 2021, but his failure to stay healthy and his poor play forced Davis Mills into a baptism-by-fire scenario. Mills outplayed Taylor, but also played like a rookie.

With the Deshaun Watson saga still stuck in the mud, Houston may consider free agency to sign a veteran quarterback to compete for the starting job.

As Mitchell Trubisky prepares to be a free agent for the second time in as many seasons, should Houston make that call?

Whether as a starter or backup, Houston needs to sign a quarterback. Jeff Driskel, now a tight end, was the only other option behind center.

Some argue that Trubisky has turned a corner after just one season backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. Trubisky struggled in Chicago, but is that an indictment on his ability? Andy Dalton and Justin Fields also didn't do much behind the same offensive line.

There's a reason why Trubisky was taken with the second overall pick in 2017. The talent is there, and it often takes young quarterbacks time to put things together. Being with the right team helps, too.

With a hopefully-improved offensive line in Houston and lowered expectations, Trubisky could thrive despite being on a third team in three years. If it's experience the Texans are looking for, Trubisky easily has more than Mills.

Maybe there's a one-year "prove it" deal in Houston for Trubisky to continue to reestablish his worth in the league. There's also the potential for Mills to learn from Trubisky, which could benefit all parties in the long run.

Texans officials have gone back and forth in their comments about the next step at QB. Let Mills grow? Find a blue-chipper in the Draft? Another free-agent swing? Increasingly, the idea of Mitchell Trubisky is catching on again in the NFL - and is worth a Houston consideration.